Watch Press Conference of Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi

|Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 11:54 AM IST
Akhilesh Yadav Rahul Gandhi PC: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav held a press conference in Ghaziabad today. Both of them held this press conference regarding the Lok Sabha elections. Let us tell you that the first phase of elections is on 19th. During this, Rahul Gandhi has attacked PM Modi.

