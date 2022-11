Watch: Qualcomm replaces SD778G+ SOC with new Snapdragon 782G

| Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 01:40 PM IST

The Snapdragon 782G (SM7325-AF), which is the newest SoC from American multinational corporation Qualcomm has been unveiled and it's an iterative upgrade to the Snapdragon 778G+. According to GSM Arena, similar to the SD778G+, the Snapdragon 782G is a 6nm chipset with an 8-core Kryo 670 processor, and an Adreno 642L.