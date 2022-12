videoDetails

Watch: Ronaldo predicts who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? | Zee News English

| Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario has shared his prediction for the winner of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The tournament has reached the semi-finals stage with France, Morocco, Argentina, and Croatia being the four teams remaining. Ronaldo stated that he was expecting to see a Brazil vs France final at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.