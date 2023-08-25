trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653380
Watch Rover Pragyan landing on Moon

Aug 25, 2023
Pragyaan Rover Video: The video of Chandrayaan-3's Pragyaan Rover landing on the lunar surface has surfaced. ISRO has released this video. In the video, Vikram is seen moving forward after getting down from the lander. In this video, after the landing of Chandrayaan-3, the rover Pragyan is seen descending on the surface of the moon from the lander Vikram. The tricolor is visible on Rover Pragyan. In the video, after the landing of Chandrayaan-3, the rover Pragyan from the lander Vikram is seen descending on the lunar surface. The tricolor is visible on Rover Pragyan. Let us tell you that after creating history, Chandrayaan-3 is present on the surface of the moon and is continuously carrying out its mission. ISRO is constantly sharing updates related to it, a video of which has also been shared by ISRO today.
