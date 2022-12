Watch: Russia-Ukraine war triggers mental health crisis among Ukraine Army soldiers

| Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 10:55 AM IST

As the battle continues, Ukraine's soldiers' mental health is worsening. The horror of battlefields and the sound of explosions have been frightening Ukrainian soldiers in their sleep. Many troops envision themselves running on the battlefield even when they’re asleep. Some are even receiving therapy at a mental health treatment center on Kyiv's outskirts. Watch this video to know more.