NewsVideos

Watch: Stranded man in Alaska saved due to Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite feature

|Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 04:35 PM IST
Apple’s Emergency SOS activated by the company in the US and Canada helped in saving a stranded man in Alaska. According to reports, the Alaska Department of Public Safety confirms that Alaska State Troopers rescued a stranded snowmobiler. The rescue operation happened on December 01 after the person activated the Emergency SOS function on his iPhone. The report clarified that the Apple Emergency Response Center reached out to the Northwest Arctic Borough Search and Rescue department with the exact GPS coordinates of the stranded man.

All Videos

Lalu Yadav Kidney Transplant: Rohini Acharya donated kidney for Lalu Yadav.
1:56
Lalu Yadav Kidney Transplant: Rohini Acharya donated kidney for Lalu Yadav.
Gujarat Election 2022: Last hour of voting for Gujarat election
6:16
Gujarat Election 2022: Last hour of voting for Gujarat election
Badhir News: It is wrong to do road shows before voting – Mamta Banerjee
4:39
Badhir News: It is wrong to do road shows before voting – Mamta Banerjee
Breaking News: Keshav Prasad Maurya hit back at Akhilesh's statement
2:42
Breaking News: Keshav Prasad Maurya hit back at Akhilesh's statement
Watch: Belarus and Russia train together as a 'unified force'?
Watch: Belarus and Russia train together as a 'unified force'?

Trending Videos

1:56
Lalu Yadav Kidney Transplant: Rohini Acharya donated kidney for Lalu Yadav.
6:16
Gujarat Election 2022: Last hour of voting for Gujarat election
4:39
Badhir News: It is wrong to do road shows before voting – Mamta Banerjee
2:42
Breaking News: Keshav Prasad Maurya hit back at Akhilesh's statement
Watch: Belarus and Russia train together as a 'unified force'?