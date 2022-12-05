Watch: Stranded man in Alaska saved due to Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite feature

| Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 04:35 PM IST

Apple’s Emergency SOS activated by the company in the US and Canada helped in saving a stranded man in Alaska. According to reports, the Alaska Department of Public Safety confirms that Alaska State Troopers rescued a stranded snowmobiler. The rescue operation happened on December 01 after the person activated the Emergency SOS function on his iPhone. The report clarified that the Apple Emergency Response Center reached out to the Northwest Arctic Borough Search and Rescue department with the exact GPS coordinates of the stranded man.