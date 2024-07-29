Advertisement
Watch students protesting against Delhi Coaching Center Deaths

Jul 29, 2024
To The Point: Delhi Coaching Center Flooding Case: A major accident took place in the IAS coaching center located in Rajendra Nagar, Delhi. Strong action has been taken in the accident at IAS coaching centre. MCD has sealed the coaching center after the death of 3 students. The basement areas of about 13 institutions have been sealed. MCD investigation is going on in the entire area. So action has been taken against coaching centers in many areas including MP of Delhi. So some students are protesting in support of the dead students.

