हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Watch: Sweeper from Vadodra gets an unforgettable bank notice
|
Updated:
Apr 26, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
In an interesting turnaround of events, a sweeper in Vadodra gets a notice from bank regarding settlement of Rs 16 crore loan. Watch the full story...
×
All Videos
Karnataka Elections: Amit Shah Justifies Scrapping Muslim Quota
Operation Sheesh Mahal: BJP Vs AAP Again Over Renovation Of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Residence
22-year-old Actor Saint Von Colucci Dies After Undergoing 12 Surgeries
India's elderly dream of dying in holy Hindu city of death
WATCH: Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of ICC World Cup 2023
Trending Videos
Karnataka Elections: Amit Shah Justifies Scrapping Muslim Quota
Operation Sheesh Mahal: BJP Vs AAP Again Over Renovation Of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Residence
22-year-old Actor Saint Von Colucci Dies After Undergoing 12 Surgeries
India's elderly dream of dying in holy Hindu city of death
WATCH: Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of ICC World Cup 2023