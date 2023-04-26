NewsVideos
Watch: Sweeper from Vadodra gets an unforgettable bank notice

|Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
In an interesting turnaround of events, a sweeper in Vadodra gets a notice from bank regarding settlement of Rs 16 crore loan. Watch the full story...

