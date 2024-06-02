Advertisement
Watch the exit poll of Lok Sabha elections with AI anchor on Zee News

|Updated: Jun 02, 2024, 04:16 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll Live: NDA and BJP are seen registering a big win in the exit polls of Lok Sabha elections. At the same time, you will see the AI ​​exit poll on Zee News at 5 pm today. As soon as the voting of 7 phases is over, the fate of all the candidates of the Lok Sabha elections has been captured in the EVM. The results of this election will be announced on June 4, but before that know the Maha Exit Poll of 542 seats on ZEE NEWS. Understand before the results whether this time NDA led by PM Modi will win or the government will be formed by the I.N.D.I.A alliance. Watch the Exit Poll LIVE of the 2024 election results.

