Over 3,700 kg of explosives were used to bring down Twin Tower. The pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms. Watch the video of Twin Tower falling down

|Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 03:21 PM IST
