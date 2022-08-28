Watch the video of Twin Tower falling down

Over 3,700 kg of explosives were used to bring down Twin Tower. The pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms. Watch the video of Twin Tower falling down

| Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 03:21 PM IST

