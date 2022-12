Watch: Three times security recently made room for ambulance during PM’s road show

| Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 03:40 PM IST

PM Modi stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance during his massive roadshow in Ahmedabad on December 01. The roadshow, which will cover a distance of 50 km, started from the Naroda Gam and will end at Gandhinagar South constituency. It is not the first time that Prime Minister Modi stopped his convoy to facilitate the movement of an ambulance.