Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 7th December 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur. There were riots and arson across Rajasthan in protest against the murder of Gogamedi. Meanwhile, Gogamedi's wife has given an ultimatum and has also made serious allegations against Ashok Gehlot.
