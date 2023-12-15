trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699128
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 15th December 2023

|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 07:06 AM IST
Today is a big day for Rajasthan. After achieving Big victory in Rajasthan Assembly elections, BJP's Bhajanlal Sharma will take oath as new Chief Minister of Rajasthan today. On the other hand, Diya Kumari will take oath as Deputy CM. Watch 100 big morning news instantly.

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take Oath as Rajasthan's New CM today
Bhajan Lal Sharma to take Oath as Rajasthan's New CM today
Lalit Jha arrested from Delhi in case of lapse in security of Parliament.
Lalit Jha arrested from Delhi in case of lapse in security of Parliament.
TTK: Former DCP speaks on Parliament security breach?
TTK: Former DCP speaks on Parliament security breach?
Parliament security breach: Who is Neelam Azad?
Parliament security breach: Who is Neelam Azad?
Krishna Janmabhoomi Case Update: Owaisi objects to Allahabad HC order
Krishna Janmabhoomi Case Update: Owaisi objects to Allahabad HC order

