Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 18 December 2023

|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 07:56 AM IST
News is about underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. It is being told that he has been poisoned. It is being claimed that he has been poisoned in Karachi. According to the reports going viral on Pakistani social media, he has been admitted to the hospital due to his serious condition.

PM Modi Inaugurates Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi
PM Modi Inaugurates Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi
Nashik-Pune Highway: Horrific collision between truck and car in Maharashtra
Nashik-Pune Highway: Horrific collision between truck and car in Maharashtra
Maharashtra News: Eight killed in road accident in Otur
Maharashtra News: Eight killed in road accident in Otur
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Exclusive Report: Janakpur celebrates Ram-Janaki's marriage
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Exclusive Report: Janakpur celebrates Ram-Janaki's marriage
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Convoy gave way to an Ambulance during road show
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Convoy gave way to an Ambulance during road show

