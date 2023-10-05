trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671061
Watch Top 100 news of the day

Oct 05, 2023
Trudeau on India Latest: Amidst the India-Canada dispute, India had strongly reprimanded Canada and ordered its diplomats to leave India. Due to this, a new statement of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has come out. Trudeau says, 'Canada wants to improve relations with India'
