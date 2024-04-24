Advertisement
Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Apr 24, 2024
Second phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held on April 26. As per latest reports, voting will be held on 8 seats of UP. On the other hand, today is the last day of election campaigning for the second phase of voting. To know more about the same watch this video and know top 100 news in nonstop manner.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest elections from Kannauj
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest elections from Kannauj
Another Pistol recovered in Salman Khan House Firing Case
Another Pistol recovered in Salman Khan House Firing Case
Election Campaigning to be done for the last day ahead of Phase 2 Voting
Election Campaigning to be done for the last day ahead of Phase 2 Voting
Baat Pate Ki: ASI Faces Suspension Over Alleged Poll Code Violation
Baat Pate Ki: ASI Faces Suspension Over Alleged Poll Code Violation
Hyderabad woman ASI suspended for hugging Madhavi Latha
Hyderabad woman ASI suspended for hugging Madhavi Latha

