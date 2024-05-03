Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2746192
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 03, 2024, 07:58 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Today is the last day for the third phase of nomination for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Meanwhile, names of Congress have been selected for Amethi and Rae Bareli seats. While on one hand Rahul Gandhi can contest from Rae Bareli seat, on the other hand there are possibilities of KL Sharma contesting from Amethi seat. Police administration is on alert amid nomination in Amethi. Routes are being diverted on the roads.

All Videos

DNA: Yogi's 'bulldozer' in 'stronghold' of Mulayam family
Play Icon07:03
DNA: Yogi's 'bulldozer' in 'stronghold' of Mulayam family
DNA: Pakistan's 'infiltration' in India's elections!
Play Icon08:10
DNA: Pakistan's 'infiltration' in India's elections!
DNA: TMC leader Humayun's statement is not 'Vote Jihad'?
Play Icon07:00
DNA: TMC leader Humayun's statement is not 'Vote Jihad'?
DNA: Will Rahul-Priyanka fight or not in Amethi-Rae Bareli?
Play Icon11:06
DNA: Will Rahul-Priyanka fight or not in Amethi-Rae Bareli?
DNA: What will children become in future after studying in such madrasas?
Play Icon06:25
DNA: What will children become in future after studying in such madrasas?

Trending Videos

DNA: Yogi's 'bulldozer' in 'stronghold' of Mulayam family
play icon7:3
DNA: Yogi's 'bulldozer' in 'stronghold' of Mulayam family
DNA: Pakistan's 'infiltration' in India's elections!
play icon8:10
DNA: Pakistan's 'infiltration' in India's elections!
DNA: TMC leader Humayun's statement is not 'Vote Jihad'?
play icon7:0
DNA: TMC leader Humayun's statement is not 'Vote Jihad'?
DNA: Will Rahul-Priyanka fight or not in Amethi-Rae Bareli?
play icon11:6
DNA: Will Rahul-Priyanka fight or not in Amethi-Rae Bareli?
DNA: What will children become in future after studying in such madrasas?
play icon6:25
DNA: What will children become in future after studying in such madrasas?