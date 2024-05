videoDetails

Watch TOP 100 News of the day

| Updated: May 23, 2024, 07:32 AM IST

In one stroke, Kolkata High Court canceled all OBC certificates issued after 2010 in West Bengal. The court said that certificates are unconstitutional. Mamata Banerjee refused to accept this order and said that this is a conspiracy of BJP. Watch 100 big morning news in instant style.