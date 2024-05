videoDetails

Watch TOP 100 News of the day

| Updated: May 28, 2024, 08:06 AM IST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised questions over Pakistan's support to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal amid Lok Sabha elections 2024 and said, 'It should be investigated'. Countering this, Bhupel Baghel also made a scathing attack on PM Modi. Know what Bhupel Baghel said in this report and Watch top 100 news of the day in nonstop manner.