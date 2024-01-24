trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713213
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | Karpoori Thakur | Bharat Ratna Award 2024

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 06:56 AM IST
Follow Us
Former Bihar minister Karpoori Thakur will be awarded Bharat Run Award. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made this announcement. Know the complete news in detail in this report and further watch 100 news of the day.

All Videos

DNA: Himanta Biswa Sarma directs DGP to register case against Rahul Gandhi for ‘provoking' crowd
Play Icon9:18
DNA: Himanta Biswa Sarma directs DGP to register case against Rahul Gandhi for ‘provoking' crowd
DNA: Lakhs in queue to visit Ram mandir as security personnel struggle
Play Icon10:51
DNA: Lakhs in queue to visit Ram mandir as security personnel struggle
DNA: Amid of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Pakistan fanning anti-India sentiments online?
Play Icon18:1
DNA: Amid of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Pakistan fanning anti-India sentiments online?
96th Academy Awards Reveals Nominees With Star-Studded List Competing | Oppenheimer | Barbie |Oscars
Play Icon3:6
96th Academy Awards Reveals Nominees With Star-Studded List Competing | Oppenheimer | Barbie |Oscars
Post Tricep Surgery, Saif Ali Khan Gets Discharge From Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital
Play Icon1:25
Post Tricep Surgery, Saif Ali Khan Gets Discharge From Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

Trending Videos

DNA: Himanta Biswa Sarma directs DGP to register case against Rahul Gandhi for ‘provoking' crowd
play icon9:18
DNA: Himanta Biswa Sarma directs DGP to register case against Rahul Gandhi for ‘provoking' crowd
DNA: Lakhs in queue to visit Ram mandir as security personnel struggle
play icon10:51
DNA: Lakhs in queue to visit Ram mandir as security personnel struggle
DNA: Amid of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Pakistan fanning anti-India sentiments online?
play icon18:1
DNA: Amid of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Pakistan fanning anti-India sentiments online?
96th Academy Awards Reveals Nominees With Star-Studded List Competing | Oppenheimer | Barbie |Oscars
play icon3:6
96th Academy Awards Reveals Nominees With Star-Studded List Competing | Oppenheimer | Barbie |Oscars
Post Tricep Surgery, Saif Ali Khan Gets Discharge From Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital
play icon1:25
Post Tricep Surgery, Saif Ali Khan Gets Discharge From Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital