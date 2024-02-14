trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721083
Watch TOP 25 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 09:26 AM IST
Today is the second day of farmers' protest. A massive protest was seen on the first day of the Kisan March. There is a possibility of heavy traffic jam on the second day of the farmers' protest. Know what is the current situation in this report.

Sonia Gandhi to be on Jaipur Visit today
Play Icon00:32
Sonia Gandhi to be on Jaipur Visit today
Kisan Andolan 2024: Farmers to Continue 'Delhi Chalo' March on Day 2
Play Icon02:39
Kisan Andolan 2024: Farmers to Continue 'Delhi Chalo' March on Day 2
Farmers to carry out protest for Second Day today
Play Icon10:40
Farmers to carry out protest for Second Day today
News 100: Three Level Security Arrangement on Delhi Border Due to Farmers Portest March
Play Icon08:41
News 100: Three Level Security Arrangement on Delhi Border Due to Farmers Portest March
Know today's astrology from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:36
Know today's astrology from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

