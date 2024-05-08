Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2747706
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch TOP 25 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 08, 2024, 02:40 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
5 Minute 25 Khabrein: In this section, you will find the top news stories of the day. Segment News 25 is a part of Zee News important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news

All Videos

Sudhanshru Trivedi targets Sam Pitroda over his remark on Indians
Play Icon04:42
Sudhanshru Trivedi targets Sam Pitroda over his remark on Indians
Watch EXCLUSIVE Interview with KC Tyagi on Sam Pitroda
Play Icon05:20
Watch EXCLUSIVE Interview with KC Tyagi on Sam Pitroda
Virat Kohli's Viral Video: Engaging In Fluent Punjabi Banter, Sharing Laughs With Young Cricketers - Watch
Play Icon00:53
Virat Kohli's Viral Video: Engaging In Fluent Punjabi Banter, Sharing Laughs With Young Cricketers - Watch
Salman Khan Firing Update: Bishnoi community to file a case against Salman Khan
Play Icon01:48
Salman Khan Firing Update: Bishnoi community to file a case against Salman Khan
Poonch Terror Attack Update: Photos of Poonch Attack Terrorists surface
Play Icon01:37
Poonch Terror Attack Update: Photos of Poonch Attack Terrorists surface

Trending Videos

Sudhanshru Trivedi targets Sam Pitroda over his remark on Indians
play icon4:42
Sudhanshru Trivedi targets Sam Pitroda over his remark on Indians
Watch EXCLUSIVE Interview with KC Tyagi on Sam Pitroda
play icon5:20
Watch EXCLUSIVE Interview with KC Tyagi on Sam Pitroda
Virat Kohli's Viral Video: Engaging In Fluent Punjabi Banter, Sharing Laughs With Young Cricketers - Watch
play icon0:53
Virat Kohli's Viral Video: Engaging In Fluent Punjabi Banter, Sharing Laughs With Young Cricketers - Watch
Salman Khan Firing Update: Bishnoi community to file a case against Salman Khan
play icon1:48
Salman Khan Firing Update: Bishnoi community to file a case against Salman Khan
Poonch Terror Attack Update: Photos of Poonch Attack Terrorists surface
play icon1:37
Poonch Terror Attack Update: Photos of Poonch Attack Terrorists surface