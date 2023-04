videoDetails

Watch Video: 'Ajay' Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, Mumbai Indians defeated by 55 runs

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 02:06 AM IST

Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by 55 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya has won the second match in a row.