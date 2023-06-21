NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch: Yogis From Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram Perform Aqua Yoga to Mark Yoga Day

Jun 21, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
As the world celebrates the 9th international day for Yoga, two practitioners from Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram marked the day in a unique style. The Yoga practitioners were seen floating on the water while performing ‘Water Yoga’ on the occasion.

