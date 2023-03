videoDetails

Watch: Zendaya and Tom Holland arrive in Mumbai for Nita Ambani's cultural centre launch

| Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 04:10 PM IST

Actor-couple Zendaya and Tom Holland arrived in Mumbai, together for the first time ever, on Thursday. Several pictures of the duo emerged online soon after they exited the Kalina Airport in the city. Zendaya smiled as she exited the airport while Tom was seen walking towards his car.