“Way to empower women…” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Discusses The Free Mobile Yojana

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on June 15 opened up about the Free Mobile Yojana of the state government. Under the scheme, the state government will give money to women to buy smartphones

