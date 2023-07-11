NewsVideos
WB: Counting of votes begin in Cooch Behar’s Dinhata

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Counting of votes began for West Bengal Panchayat Polls at Cooch Behar’s Dinhata in West Bengal on July 11.

