“We Are Taking Them Very Seriously...” Ambassador Sandhu Inspects Indian Embassy After Calls For Pro-Khalistan Protests In US

|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
After pro-Khalistanis threatened to hold protests outside Indian mission across the United States, the Indian Ambassador to America, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on July 8 reached the Indian embassy and inspected the premises and annexe, reviewing the security arrangements.

