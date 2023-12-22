trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701811
'We did not want to suspend MPs...', says Prahlad Joshi

|Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 02:24 PM IST
Prahlad Joshi said that the statement of BJP Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha has been recorded as part of the investigation into the Parliament security breach case. Addressing a press conference here, Joshi said that investigation into the December 13 security breach is underway and the law will take its course after the report is submitted.

