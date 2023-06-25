NewsVideos
"We Have A Lot To Learn..." CEO Of Leading Egyptian Company Praises PM Modi

|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
CEO of Hassan Allam Properties Mohamed Medhat Hassan Allam on June 25 said that PM Modi is an unbelievable man. He said, “PM Modi is an unbelievable man, he is wise and humble. I found the meeting with him to be informative, educational and inspiring.

