NewsVideos
videoDetails

“We make excuses, do not accept reality…” Rahul Gandhi on Odisha train accident

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 08:05 AM IST
While addressing the Indian diaspora in New York, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 5 targeted Centre over Odisha train accident and said that during Congress’ tenure when such accident happened the Railway Minister then took the onus of such accident, however, today the minister makes excuses for not accepting the reality. He said, “I remember a train accident when the Congress party was in power. Congress did not get up and say that the train crashed because of the fault of the British. Congress minister said, “It's my responsibility and I'm resigning”. So this is the problem we have back home, we make excuses and not accepting the reality.”

All Videos

“Our responsibility not over yet…” Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gets emotional
1:20
“Our responsibility not over yet…” Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gets emotional
Tragedy happened in India, world thought to stay by our side: EAM on Odisha train accident
0:59
Tragedy happened in India, world thought to stay by our side: EAM on Odisha train accident
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Former Deputy CM of Bihar raised demand for investigation!
9:24
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Former Deputy CM of Bihar raised demand for investigation!
Painful stories of Balasore accident!
6:56
Painful stories of Balasore accident!
Odisha Train Accident: Exclusive report from ground zero
6:23
Odisha Train Accident: Exclusive report from ground zero

Trending Videos

1:20
“Our responsibility not over yet…” Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gets emotional
0:59
Tragedy happened in India, world thought to stay by our side: EAM on Odisha train accident
9:24
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Former Deputy CM of Bihar raised demand for investigation!
6:56
Painful stories of Balasore accident!
6:23
Odisha Train Accident: Exclusive report from ground zero