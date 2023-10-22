trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678499
“We will win in Bihar, country”: Lalu Yadav exudes confidence for 2024 elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Yadav visited Durga Puja Pandal at Dak Bunglow Chauraha and offered prayers on October 21. Lalu Yadav also briefed the media present at the event and stated that the INDI alliance will win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.While addressing the media, RJD Chief Lalu Yadav said, "Truth should prevail. We will win (in Bihar and in the country)."
