Weather Alert Breaking: Alert of heavy rain in many states of the country

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 09:44 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department, (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall activity over East Uttar Pradesh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. The weather department also predicted a fresh spell of rainfall over Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana and Chattisgarh till September 13.
