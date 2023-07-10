trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633706
Weather: From Delhi to Himachal, nature wreaked havoc, PM Modi assured all possible help

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
PM Modi spoke to the CMs of Himachal and Uttarakhand amidst the deteriorating situation due to rains in the country. Along with this, PM Modi also assured all possible help. At this time the situation in Himachal has become very bad. Flood after heavy rains has made the situation worrying. Red alert has been issued in 7 districts of Himachal. At the same time, rain is causing havoc in Delhi as well.
