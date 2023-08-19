trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650793
Weather High Alert: 'Disaster' on the mountains... 'War' to save life

|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
The Meteorological Department issued a warning amid the disaster in Himachal... Heavy rains are expected all over India.. Alert issued in different areas of Uttarakhand-UP. Danger looming over the building of Jal Shakti Department in Mandi.. All 100 Big cracks in the rooms... Heavy damage due to landslide in Mandi... 267 houses destroyed so far... 86 water projects disrupted... Loss of more than 31 crores... Movement due to highway closure in Himachal Affected... In Kullu, only ten liters of petrol and diesel will be available for a few days...
