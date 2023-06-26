NewsVideos
Weather Report: 'Nature' wreaks havoc in Himachal... Heavy rain... Cloudburst

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 11:52 PM IST
Hundreds of tourists who came to visit Kullu-Mandi are stuck in the middle. Chandigarh-Manali National Highway has been closed due to heavy rains. Alert has been issued in Himachal. A special appeal has also been made to the tourists to be careful.

