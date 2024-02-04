trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717716
Weather update: Rescue of pregnant woman trapped in snow

|Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 08:08 PM IST
Weather update: The cold starts decreasing in the month of February. But this time the opposite is happening, instead of decreasing the cold is increasing. Let us tell you that there is heavy snowfall in the hilly areas. Along with this, even where there is no snow, it is snowing heavily this time. Army rescues pregnant woman trapped in snow in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir.

