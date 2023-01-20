videoDetails

WEF 2023: Exclusive Interview with Shikhar Aggarwal, JMD, BLS International

| Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 09:25 PM IST

BLS International JMD Shikhar Aggarwal is currently at the ongoing World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos in Switzerland. Some of the world's most powerful and influential people are present there discussing global issues. BLS International works with Embassies and Governments across the world in the domain of visa, passport, consular, e-governance, attestation, biometrics, e-visa and retail services. It also provides citizen services to state and provincial governments across Asia, Africa, Europe, South America, North America & Middle East.