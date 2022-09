West Bengal: Artisans use chalk pencils to make idols of ‘Maa Durga’ in Kolkata

| Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

Preparations for ‘Durga Puja’ is in full swing in Kolkata. Artisans took a unique initiative by making an idol of ‘Maa Durga’ using chalk pencils. The auspicious festival commences on September 26.