West Bengal: BJP's big allegation on TMC
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 08, 2023, 05:43 PM IST
Big allegation of West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Mazumdar. Sukanta Majumdar said that to return to TMC, the tribal women were made to do Dandavat Parikrama.
