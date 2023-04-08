NewsVideos
West Bengal: BJP's big allegation on TMC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 05:43 PM IST
Big allegation of West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Mazumdar. Sukanta Majumdar said that to return to TMC, the tribal women were made to do Dandavat Parikrama.

