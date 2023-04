videoDetails

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes huge allegation on BJP over Howrah Violence

| Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 03:19 PM IST

Several incidents of stone-pelting and arson were reported in West Bengal's Howrah and Hooghly from Ram Navami till Monday. Mamta Banerjee is constantly seen besieging the BJP regarding this. Making a serious allegation on the BJP, he said, 'Bharatiya Janata Party instigates riots'.