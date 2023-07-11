NewsVideos
West Bengal Panchayat Election Results to be announced today, vote counting to begin at 7 am

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
West Bengal Panchayat Election Results: Recently, voting was held for the Panchayat elections in West Bengal. During the voting several candidates were attacked and several polling stations were set on fire. Amidst all this, vote counting is going to happen in West Bengal today. Vote counting will start from 7 am.

