West Bengal SSC Scam: Here's how ED unearthed SSC Recruitment scam in West Bengal

The ED will go to the Calcutta High Court today against keeping Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested in the teacher recruitment scam, in the custody of the hospital. Partha Chatterjee was sent to ED custody for two days, but after his health deteriorated during ED custody, the court allowed him to be admitted to SSKM Hospital.

|Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 01:26 PM IST
