West Bengal TMC's blood character... Bombing fiercely, High Court asked for report

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Violence has flared up again in West Bengal before the Panchayat elections. The bombings have started at the time of filing nominations for the elections. Bombing has taken place outside the BDO office in Birbhum. TMC workers have been blamed for the bombing. The Calcutta High Court has sought a report from the Bengal government on this whole incident.

