NewsVideos
videoDetails

West Bengal: Violence before panchayat elections, police arrested TMC leader in Murshidabad

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
West Bengal: Clashes broke out between CPM and TMC workers over Panchayat elections in Murshidabad. There is an atmosphere of tension in the entire area. Police also lathicharged at many places

All Videos

Big conspiracy of conversion in night shelters, this heinous game going on across the country
4:10
Big conspiracy of conversion in night shelters, this heinous game going on across the country
AAP Maha Rally: AAP's Maharally at Ramlila Maidan, listen to what AAP MP Raghav Chadha said
1:12
AAP Maha Rally: AAP's Maharally at Ramlila Maidan, listen to what AAP MP Raghav Chadha said
Lalu Prasad Yadav Birthday: Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrating 76th birthday
5:27
Lalu Prasad Yadav Birthday: Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrating 76th birthday
Pakistan: Poor Pakistan spent money on the army in the budget, the best budget of plight
3:7
Pakistan: Poor Pakistan spent money on the army in the budget, the best budget of plight
Rajasthan: Earthquake is going to come in politics? Will Pilot surprise everyone including the Congress high command?
8:35
Rajasthan: Earthquake is going to come in politics? Will Pilot surprise everyone including the Congress high command?

Trending Videos

4:10
Big conspiracy of conversion in night shelters, this heinous game going on across the country
1:12
AAP Maha Rally: AAP's Maharally at Ramlila Maidan, listen to what AAP MP Raghav Chadha said
5:27
Lalu Prasad Yadav Birthday: Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrating 76th birthday
3:7
Pakistan: Poor Pakistan spent money on the army in the budget, the best budget of plight
8:35
Rajasthan: Earthquake is going to come in politics? Will Pilot surprise everyone including the Congress high command?
Murshidabad,West Bengal news,panchayat election in west bengal,panchayat election benga,West Bengal Violence,West Bengal,violence in West Bengal,Bengal violence,ram navami violence in bengal,Ram Navami violence,Violence in Bengal,west bengal violence news,west bengal communal violence,violence,communal clash in west bengal,west bengal clash,ram navami communal violence,violence in howrah,