West Indies beats India by 8 wickets in T20's 5th Match

|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 08:07 AM IST
India vs West Indies 4th T20: The last match of the five-match T20 series between India and West Indies (IND vs WI) was played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida. West Indies had won the first two matches of the series, after that Team India returned to the series by winning two matches. In such a situation, the result of the series came out in the last match. In this match, Team India had set a target of 166 runs in front of West Indies, which West Indies achieved at the loss of 2 wickets.

