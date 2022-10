“West preferred military dictatorship…” Jaishankar takes jibe at Pakistan

| Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

Taking an indirect dig at Pakistan, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on October 10 said that Western countries preferred a military dictatorship next to India as a preferred partner. Foreign Minister Jaishankar also defended India’s Russian arms purchase. “We have a long-standing relationship with Russia, and this relationship has served our interests well. We have a substantial inventory of Soviet & Russian-origin weapons. This inventory grew for various reasons including the West not supplying weapons to India for decades & in fact seeing the military dictatorship next to us as a preferred partner. In International politics, we make judgments which are reflective of our future interests and current situation,” said Jaishankar.