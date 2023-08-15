trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649489
NewsVideos
videoDetails

What did BSF do suddenly in front of Pakistan! wide silence

|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 07:48 PM IST
77th Independence Day: The whole country is celebrating Independence Day. On this occasion, Beating Retreat Ceremony has also been organized at the Attari-Wagah border. During this, there is an atmosphere of enthusiasm among the people and the soldiers of the army are showing their bravery.

All Videos

former BSF IG RK Bhargava exclusive interview
play icon3:45
 former BSF IG RK Bhargava exclusive interview
The country is celebrating the festival of independence
play icon5:16
The country is celebrating the festival of independence
The enthusiasm of the soldiers was high on the Attari border on Independence Day!
play icon2:5
The enthusiasm of the soldiers was high on the Attari border on Independence Day!
Tiranga hoisted at Lal Chowk of Sri Nagar
play icon1:49
Tiranga hoisted at Lal Chowk of Sri Nagar
Smugglers are up in spirits under good governance! SHO was shot
play icon1:27
Smugglers are up in spirits under good governance! SHO was shot

Trending Videos

former BSF IG RK Bhargava exclusive interview
play icon3:45
former BSF IG RK Bhargava exclusive interview
The country is celebrating the festival of independence
play icon5:16
The country is celebrating the festival of independence
The enthusiasm of the soldiers was high on the Attari border on Independence Day!
play icon2:5
The enthusiasm of the soldiers was high on the Attari border on Independence Day!
Tiranga hoisted at Lal Chowk of Sri Nagar
play icon1:49
Tiranga hoisted at Lal Chowk of Sri Nagar
Smugglers are up in spirits under good governance! SHO was shot
play icon1:27
Smugglers are up in spirits under good governance! SHO was shot
77th Independence Day,15 August LIVE,wagah border live,Wagah border,Wagah Border ceremony,wagah border parade,wagah border 15 august,wagah border live 2022,wagah border today,Attari border,attari border parade,attari border live today,attari border today,attari border beating retreat ceremony live,Zee News live,Zee News Live TV,Attari Border Live,wagah border live today pakistan,attari border parade live,attari wagah border parade,15 August,