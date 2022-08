What did New York's governor say about Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru?

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul spoke highly of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, see why she praised the nation's leaders on the values of democracy and non-violence

| Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 11:46 PM IST

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul spoke highly of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, see why she praised the nation's leaders on the values of democracy and non-violence