What Do The Artemis Accords Signify For India's Space Aspirations?

|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
According to the US Department of State, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his country had decided to ratify the Artemis Accords (Accords), a project for transparent, long-term, and peaceful space cooperation coordinated by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

